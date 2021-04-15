Arcade Fire Share 45 Minute Track For A Meditation App

They've recorded an exclusive piece for Headspace...



*Arcade Fire* have shared a new 45 minute piece for meditation app Headspace.



The app is *one of the most popular meditation guides *on the planet, and regularly works with outside artists to create in-app content.



The Canadian group have worked on something special, sharing a 45 minute piece titled 'Memories Of The Age Of Anxiety'.



Aimed to help you relax and find renewed focus, the piece promises “meditative vibes to help you focus and feel inspired.”



Arcade Fire spent 2020 in something of a creative mood - working on the follow up to 2017's *'Everything Now'* from a base in Texas, they later performed new song 'Generation A' on Stephen Colbert’s 2020 election special.



Preview meditation piece 'Memories Of The Age Of Anxiety' below.





View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Arcade Fire (@arcadefire)







