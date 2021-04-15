Order your copy now...



*Madison Beer* is the fourth face of *Clash 118*.



Clash meets a resilient and divisive pop star, one who is running towards the future while therapising her past. New album 'Life Support' is out now, a record that sifts through her decade-long rise, while pointing to an illustrious future.



We discuss her rollercoaster life, the importance of self-knowledge, and how music has always sat at the centre of her life.



“My fans see me and they hear me… they know me and my heart and I think that’s a very beautiful and important thing.”



Also featured in this magazine are *Gorillaz*, *IDK*, *Mahmood*, incendiary West London rapper *Central Cee*, BRIT Award winning alt-pop auteur *Griff*, left-field voyager *Laurie Anderson*, returning goddess *Laura Mvula*, *Stalk Ashley*, *Rochelle Jordan*, and more.



Words: *Matthew Kent*

Photography: *Meg Myfanwy*

Creative Direction: *Rob Meyers*

Fashion: *Scot Louie*



