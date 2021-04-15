The Largest A BATHING APE® Flagship Store Has Opened In London

BAPE® Mayfair...



A BATHING APE® has just opened their largest flagship store in Mayfair. A delayed unveiling due to London's COVID restrictions, the highly anticipated launch has revealed a comprehensive history of the Japanese streetwear brand, told over four storeys. Representing the full evolition of the 25-year old fashion label and in-line and collaboration apparel, footwear and accessories.



Guests are welcomed with exterior displays of life-size Teriyaki Boyz figures, and a neon sign on the St. George Street side combines the famous APE HEAD with the Union Jack and a streetview of BAPE®'s original CAMO on each floor.



An expansive basement level incorporates BAPY®, BABY MILO®, BAPE® LADIES and BAPE KIDS® collections, brought together by blue lacquered steel and pink concrete around the room to display a playful and youthful aesthetic.



The higher levels feature a sseries of historical brand classics like BAPE® CAMP and Mr. BATHING APE® and collaborative collections throughout. Fans will be delighted by a collection of worldwide brand exclusives, such as the Union Jack pieces, a new SWATCH x BAPE® collector's edition, Mastermind collaboration and Carhartt WIP capsule collection.



Visit the new BAPE® London store at 24-25A Conduit Street, Mayfair, London, W1S 2XU. The store is open between 10am and 7pm, Monday to Saturday and 1pm-6pm on Sundays.



