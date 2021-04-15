James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, was permanently suspended from Twitter on Thursday. When reached for comment, a Twitter spokesperson said the account “was permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on platform manipulation and spam. ” They added: As outlined in our policy on platform manipulation and spam, “You can’t mislead others on Twitter […]Full Article
JUST IN: James O’Keefe Banned By Twitter
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
No, Sylvester Stallone Is Not a Member of Mar-a-Lago
The Wrap
Last week, social media raised eyebrows — and threw a lot of shade — when actor Sylvester Stallone reportedly joined Donald..
-
Twitter bans the account of James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas.
NYTimes.com
-
Twitter bans James O’Keefe of Project Veritas over fake account policy
TechCrunch
-
James O’Keefe Suspended From Twitter Just Days After CNN Expose
Daily Caller
-
PlantX Life unveils new partnership with renowned celebrity plant-based chef Matthew Kenney
Proactive Investors
You might like
More coverage
ZSL pays tribute to 'passionate wildlife lover' Duke
ODN
London Zoo has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh who served as the president of the Zoological Society of London for 17 years..