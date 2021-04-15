J-Rod are done: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez have split
Fans have spent weeks deciphering every social media clue about Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship status. Now, the..
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have confirmed they have split and are "better as friends".