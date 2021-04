Disney Channel‘s 2011 movie musical Lemonade Mouth is celebrating it’s ten year anniversary TODAY (April 15)! The underrated DCOM stars Bridgit Mendler, Hayley Kiyoko, Naomi Scott, Blake Michael, Adam Hicks, Nick Roux and Chris Brochu. They are all pictured here at the movie’s premiere. Here’s a synopsis: Five high-school students (Mendler, Hicks, Kiyoko, Scott, Michael) [...]