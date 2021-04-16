New York rap veteran Jim Jones met up with Brooklyn’s Bobby Shmurda recently and it was all love. The Dipset capo made it clear that he’s a big fan of the young star who is getting his career back on track after a prison stint. Jim Jones + Bobby Shmurda Celebrate Each Other Jim Jones […]Full Article
Jim Jones Is Pumped After Meeting W/ Bobby Shmurda
SOHH0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jim Jones Salutes Bobby Shmurda For Paying His Debt To Society 'Like A Real N-gga'
Jones is one of the Hip Hop veterans who constantly looks for what the new school is cooking up, especially in New York.
HipHopDX