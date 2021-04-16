President of Chicago Police Union Says Shooting of Adam Toledo ‘Was 100% Justified — That Officer’s Actions Were Actually Heroic’
The President of the Chicago Police Union, John Catanzara went on Cuomo Prime Time to discuss the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. He called the actions of the police officer “100% justified” and added, “that officer’s actions were actually heroic.” Adam Toledo was shot early March 29th by a Chicago police officer who was responding to […]Full Article