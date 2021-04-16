Machine Gun Kelly’s Nail Polish Line Is Coming

Machine Gun Kelly’s Nail Polish Line Is Coming

SOHH

Published

Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly has a stylish treat that both male and female fans can enjoy in the near future. According to creative marketing company Unlisted, their studio is working with MGK on a unisex nail polish brand called UN/DN. Machine Gun Kelly Is Launching A Nail Polish Line A press release by Unlisted […]

Full Article