Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly has a stylish treat that both male and female fans can enjoy in the near future. According to creative marketing company Unlisted, their studio is working with MGK on a unisex nail polish brand called UN/DN. Machine Gun Kelly Is Launching A Nail Polish Line A press release by Unlisted […]Full Article
Machine Gun Kelly’s Nail Polish Line Is Coming
