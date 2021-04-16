Listen: Beach Tiger - 'Where Do We Go From Here?'

Surging, arena-sized pop...



*Beach Tiger* returns with new single 'Where Do We Go From Here?' - tune in now.



The songwriter hails from Atlanta, Georgia, but has found his way to the sights of Greenville, South Carolina.



Classic in his approach, Beach Tiger - real name Taylor McCleskey - wants to craft pop songs that are unapologetically big in their outlook.



Reminiscent of Coldplay in their imperial phase, new single 'Where Do We Go From Here?' bursts with energy.



A song that revels in creative nuance, it patches together lyrical introversion with a sound palette that reaches ever outwards.



He comments: "On the surface, 'Where Do We Go From Here?' tells the tale of a relationship on the rocks, but if you dig deeper, you'll discover a few extra layers."



"For me, I have always chosen to live my life in a bit of a bubble - 'ignorance is bliss' if you will - but this year, both globally and personally, has forced me out of my 'everything's okay' shell and shown me that the world is unpredictable, scary, crazy, exciting, and sometimes you have to walk THROUGH the fire rather than around it."



Tune in now.



Beach Tiger · Where Do We Go From Here?



Order Beach Tiger's new EP 'Yenta' *HERE.*



Photo Credit: *Honey Trap*



