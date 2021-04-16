The daughter of hip-hop icon Eazy-E wants the whole story told. Vixen and musician Ebie Wright is calling out ex-NWA member Ice Cube over not appearing in an upcoming documentary. Eazy-E’s Daughter Publicly Blasts Ice Cube Ebie Wright says the “It Was A Good Day” rap star is “ducking and dodging” speaking on her father, […]Full Article
Eazy-E’s Daughter Publicly Blasts Ice Cube For Going Ghost
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Eazy-E's Daughter Says Ice Cube Is 'Ducking' Her Over Documentary About Her Legendary Father
Ebie Wright's documentary project, titled 'A Ruthless Scandal: No More Lies,' explores the conspiracy theory the N.W.A legend was..
HipHopDX