The funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth, is set for Saturday April 17. The services, which will be broadcast on cable, broadcast and streaming platforms, will commence at 9:45 a.m. ET. The event will begin with a processional at Windsor Castle followed by a ceremony at St. George’s Chapel. […]Full Article
Prince Philip Funeral: How to Watch
Mediaite0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Buckingham Palace releases Duke of Edinburgh's order of service
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Duke of Edinburgh’s “unwavering loyalty” to the Queen and “courage, fortitude and faith” will be hailed at his..
You might like
More coverage
Prince Edward And Sophie View Tributes To Prince Philip
ETCanada
Prince Edward, alongside his wife Sophie and their daughter Louise, paid a visit to Windsor Castle to read tributes left in honour..
Windsor resident reflects on the life of Philip
PA - Press Association STUDIO