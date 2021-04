After much speculations of Kartik Aaryan’s exit from ‘Dostana 2’ co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya, Karan Johar’s venture Dharma Production has now confirmed the same. The production house in their latest statement said, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence-we will be recasting Dostana 2 directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.