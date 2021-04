Karan Johar's production house confirmed that it will be re-casting 'Dostana 2' after the exit of Kartik Aaryan due to professional circumstances. A source revealed to ETimes, "There is buzz that Kartik has expressed creative differences over the script of 'Dostana 2'". If the reports are to be believed, Karan's production house will not work with the 'Luka Chuppi' actor on any other project in the future.