‘Whoa!’ rapper Black Rob dead at 51
Published
Harlem rapper Black Rob, born Robert Ross and the Bad Boy artist best known for his 2000 hit “Woah,” has died at the age of 51.Full Article
Published
Harlem rapper Black Rob, born Robert Ross and the Bad Boy artist best known for his 2000 hit “Woah,” has died at the age of 51.Full Article
Black Rob -- a rapper who was once part of Diddy's Bad Boy roster -- has died ... this according to his former labelmates. Rob..
The 'Whoa!' rhymer sparked immediate worry after DJ Self shared a disturbing video of him speaking from a hospital bed last week.