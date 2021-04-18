Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's heartwarming moments

Actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are rumoured to have been going steady for a while now. While the alleged couple refuses to comment on their relationship, both continue to drop hints about the bond they share. From jetting off to new destinations with friends, to dropping sweet comments on each other’s social media post, Athiya and Rahul seem to be just perfect for each other. As Rahul celebrates his birthday today, here’s a recap of some heartwarming moments that he shared with the actress...