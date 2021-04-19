Morrissey Hates His Simpsons Portrayal

He calls the show "unapologetically hurtful and racist..."



*Morrissey* has lashed out at The Simpsons following his send-up on the show.



A new episode titled *Panic On The Streets Of Springfield* aired during the week, featuring a character with an uncanny resemblance to Morrissey.



Benedict Cumberbatch voiced the perma-gloom character, while Bret McKenzie - Fight Of The Concords - sculpted the Smiths-esque songs.



It seemed to go down well with fans, but one person hated it - Morrissey immediately *fired off a Facebook broadside*.



A missive from his team opens: "Sadly, The Simpson’s show started out creating great insight into the modern cultural experience, but has since degenerated to trying to capitalize on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumors."



It continues: "When a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here."



The statement turned the tables on The Simpsons, specifically the show's attitude towards race.



It reads: "calling the Morrissey character out for being a racist, without pointing out any specific instances, offers nothing. It only serves to insult the artist."



"They should take that mirror and hold it up to themselves."



Later, it hits out: "Truly they are the only ones who have stopped creating, and have instead turned unapologetically hurtful and racist."



