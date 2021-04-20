"Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.Full Article
Marvel Studios unveils the first look of Simu Liu from Shang Chi
Mid-Day0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chris Hemsworth Joins 'Mad Max' Prequel 'Furiosa'
ETCanada
Chris Hemsworth is putting Thor's hammer to the side momentarily as he gears up to star in the "Mad Max" prequel titled "Furiosa"...
Marvel Drops First ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Trailer
Wibbitz Top Stories
You might like
More coverage
Marvel releases trailer for Simu Liu superhero movie Shang-Chi
CBC.ca
On Monday, Disney and Marvel Studios released the first trailer and poster for the upcoming martial arts epic Shang-Chi and the..
-
Marvel introduces Simu Liu's MCU hero in the incredible first 'Shang-Chi' trailer
Mashable
-
Exclusive: Simu Liu suits up in first look at 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'
Upworthy
-
‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ Trailer: Simu Liu’s Hero Can’t Outrun Who He Really Is (Video)
The Wrap
-
Marvel's 'Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings' Gets First Look Teaser & Poster - Watch Now!
Just Jared