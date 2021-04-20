Marvel Studios unveils the first look of Simu Liu from Shang Chi

Marvel Studios unveils the first look of Simu Liu from Shang Chi

Mid-Day

Published

"Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.

Full Article