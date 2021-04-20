The upcoming feature film `Qala` will mark the second collaboration of Anushka Sharma`s production house- Clean state films with Netflix after critically-acclaimed feature drama `Bulbbul` that was released on the streaming giant in 2020.Full Article
Amitabh Bachchan sends best wishes to team Qala starring Irrfan Khan son`s Babil
Amitabh Bachchan sent good wishes to the the upcoming Netflix film ‘Qala’ through his Twitter account.
The upcoming feature film 'Qala' will mark the second collaboration of Anushka Sharma's production house - Clean Slate Filmz with..
