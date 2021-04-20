'Downton Abbey' sequel to be released in December
"Downton Abbey" is to return in a sequel due to be released this Christmas, producers said Monday. The first "Downton Abbey" film, based on the hugely popular British…Full Article
Creator Julian Fellowes wrote sequel's screenplay, and Simon Curtis ('My Week With Marilyn') is directing
Original cast members Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, and 86-year-old Maggie Smith will all be back.