Queen Elizabeth II's 95th birthday will not be celebrated as usual following Prince Philip's death: report
Published
Queen Elizabeth II's birthday celebration plans will be altered in light of the death of her husband, Prince Philip.Full Article
Published
Queen Elizabeth II's birthday celebration plans will be altered in light of the death of her husband, Prince Philip.Full Article
The Queen is to mark the first birthday of her reign without her husband, as the royal family observes another week of mourning..
Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday carried out her first official duty since Friday’s death of her husband, Prince Philip, according..