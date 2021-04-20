Annie Mac Is Leaving Radio One

Her final show takes place on July 17th...



*Annie Mac* is stepping down from Radio One.



An absolute stalwart of the station, she's developed a potent voice, one that spans multiple genres while emphasising her passion for new music.



In a new statement, *Annie Mac* has confirmed she will depart the station this summer, in part to spend more time with her young kids.



"I will come back to radio broadcasting when the time is right," she promises.



A pivotal figure in British music, Annie Mac also holds down a Maltese festival and her regular AMP events.



She ends: "Thank you for allowing me into your lives. Thank you for brightening my days. Thank you thank you thank you for listening."



It’s time to tell you, my listeners, that after 17 years, my last show on @BBCR1 will take place on 30 July 2021. pic.twitter.com/Uy5KU6nHSF



— Annie Mac (@anniemacmanus) April 20, 2021



