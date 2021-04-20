Alaina Castillo Announces Debut Album 'Parallel Universe Part 1'

It's out on May 14th...



Houston born star-in-rising *Alaina Castillo* will release debut album 'Parallel Universe Part 1' on May 14th.



The bilingual star has garnered a devoted fan following, with her spicy pop mixture shot through with honesty and vivid personality.



Recently performing at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards LIVE from Miami, she used the galactic-inspired stage to re-work Consuelo Velázquez’s love ballad 'Bésame Mucho'.



Out now, the cover is accompanied by new of *Alaina Castillo's* incoming debut album.



Out on May 14th, 'Parallel Universe Part 1' is set to be a stunning introduction to her realm.



Check out 'Besame Mucho' below.



