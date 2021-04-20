Ambani wishes ‘crazy in love’ duo Ash-Abhishek

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating their wedding anniversary today and the couple is being showered with love on social media. Former actress and a close friend of the couple, Tina Ambani, penned a loving note for the power couple! “Can't believe it's been 14 years since your beautiful wedding. Still crazy in love, utterly gorgeous and the most fabulous parents to Aaradhya. Blessings and heaps of hugs and love - happy anniversary," wrote Tina Ambani along with a charming click of Aishwarya and Abhishek.