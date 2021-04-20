Paul McCartney, Damon Albarn, Kate Bush Join 100s Of Artists Protesting Against Streaming Economy

"The law has not kept up with the pace of technological change..."



More than 150 artists - including *Paul McCartney*, *Stevie Nicks*, *Kate Bush*, and *Damon Albarn* - have signed an open letter urging government action to fix the streaming model.



The past 18 months has seen the question of financial renumeration for artists from the streaming model come under much greater scrutiny, including research from a government select committee.



Tom Gray has helmed the* #BrokenRecord campaign*, aiming to highlight the way in which the current model is heavily slanted towards streaming giants and major labels, and away from artists.



Now #BrokenRecord has joined with the Musicians' Union and the Ivors Academy to issue an open letter, signed by 156 artists.



The likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Damon Albarn, Noel Gallagher, Stevie Nicks, Kate Bush, and Chris Martin have signed the letter, which demands the streaming model be changed.



In short, it argues: "The law has not kept up with the pace of technological change..."



The letter says that these artists have penned this message "on behalf of today’s generation of artists, musicians and songwriters here in the UK," and it urges the UK government to adapt the law in order to "put the value of music back where it belongs – in the hands of music makers."



Check out the letter in full below.







The letter and signatories to the letter we've sent to @BorisJohnson this morning.#BrokenRecord pic.twitter.com/i8o9AWGRVs



— Tom Gray #BrokenRecord (@MrTomGray) April 20, 2021



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

