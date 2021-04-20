Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is drawing heat for his comments on George Floyd following the Derek Chauvin trial verdict. Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges for the murder of George Floyd. Frey praised the verdict and implied that George Floyd’s life “bettered” Minneapolis as a result of his death. George Floyd came to Minneapolis […]Full Article
Minneapolis Mayor Draws Heat for Saying George Floyd’s Life ‘Will Have Bettered Our City’
