Hayden Panettiere's Ex Brian Hickerson Sentenced to 45 Days in Jail in Domestic Violence Case

Hayden Panettiere‘s ex-boyfriend is going to jail. On Tuesday (April 20), Brian Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days in county jail after multiple domestic violence allegations involving the 31-year-old Nashville actress, E! News reports. Brian pleaded no contest to two felony counts injuring a spouse/cohabitant/girlfriend/child’s parent, a spokesperson for the L.A. District Attorney’s Office shared. [...]