Kangana Ranaut is eager to return to sets and start shooting for her film ‘Tejas’. Penning a birthday note for her ‘Tejas’ director Sarvesh Mewar, Kangana wrote, “Dear @sarveshmewara1 sir wish you a very happy birthday, can’t wait to get back to work, that’s how you make whole crew miss you #Tejas Wish you a great year ahead.”