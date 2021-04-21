Little Simz Drops Incredible New Single 'Introvert'

It's the first blast from new album 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'...



*Little Simz* has dropped her new single 'Introvert'.



The rapper released an off the cut EP last year, an attempt to distill the fragmented mindset that emerged through lockdown.



The creativity didn't stop there, with Simz working on the follow up to her fantastic 2019 album 'Grey Area'.



New album 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' will be released on September 3rd, a bold 19 track document that spans more than one hour of music.



'Introvert' leads the way, opening with cinematic horns reminiscent of those seminal John Williams scores.



Settling into her groove, Simz explores the many strands of femininity, with her complex flow capable of defining and exploding within the same sentence.



The key line? "I'm a Black woman and I'm a proud one..."



An incredible return, you can check out 'Introvert' below.



