Actor, podcaster, and beloved television personality LeVar Burton is among the final batch of guest co-hosts for the current season of Jeopardy!, the long-running show announced Wednesday, following a months-long fan campaign to get Burton the job. “We can finally tell you! Here is the final group of guest hosts to close out Season 37,” […]Full Article
LeVar Burton Will Guest Host Jeopardy! After Massive Fan Campaign
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
LeVar Burton joins final round of 'Jeopardy!' guest hosts after campaign
A new crop of "Jeopardy!" guest hosts, including fan favorite Levar Burton, will be taking a turn at the helm of the iconic quiz..
USATODAY.com
Fox Sports’ Joe Buck to Guest Host ‘Jeopardy!’ – and Alex Trebek Fans Are Fighting Mad
Fox Sports’ play-by-play commentator Joe Buck will take a turn as guest host of “Jeopardy!” this summer, and many fans of the..
The Wrap