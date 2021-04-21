Basketball legend *LeBron James* deleted a tweet Wednesday that included a picture of the Ohio police officer who fatally shot 16-year-old *Ma’Khia Bryant*, after a Twitter backlash that included accusations that James was inciting violence.Full Article
LeBron James Deletes Tweet Showing Cop in Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting After Backlash
