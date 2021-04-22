Prachi: I couldn't be doing TV soaps forever

After ruling hearts with movies like ‘Azhar’, ‘Once Upon A Time In Mumbai’, Prachi took a break from the silver screen for almost four years, only to reinvent herself and make a glorious comeback with her OTT debut film ‘Silence…Can You Hear It?’ For this week’s ‘Against All Odds’, ETimes got in touch with the actress to have a free wheeling conversation, about her journey, switching canvases from TV to film, struggles to make a prominent mark in the industry, and the kind of projects she is willing to be a part of. Read on...