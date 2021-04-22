BRIT Awards To Welcome Live Audience

2500 tickets will go to key workers...



This year's *BRIT Awards* is set to welcome a live audience, it has been confirmed.



The glitzy ceremony returns to London's O2 Arena this year, and it's set to become the first major indoor music event in this country to welcome back a live audience.



The BRITs will act as a key part of the Government Events Research Programme, allowing fans back into the arena for a historic occasion.



2500 tickets will be gifted by the music industry to key workers, with our frontline heroes able to enter *via ballot* for a pass.



*The ballot* opens today (April 23rd) at midday.



Jack Whitehall returns as host, with performers ranging from Headie One and Dua Lipa through to Griff and Arlo Parks.



Dua comments: “This has been a long tough year for everyone and I'm delighted the night will honour the key worker heroes who have cared for us so well during that time and continue to do so. They are quite simply an inspiration. The BRIT Awards are always special and this will truly make it a night to remember.”



Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive BPI & BRIT Awards, adds: “This year’s BRIT Awards with Mastercard is one of the most significant in the show’s history. Not only will we be celebrating the brilliant music and artists that have helped us through the pandemic, but we hope it will provide a path for the return of live music that fans and artists have so sorely missed. And as a thank you to the key workers who have kept our country going through the difficult times, we are inviting them to be our audience for the first live performances at The O2 in over a year.”



“We’re buzzing about the show and working closely with Government, The O2 and all our partners to ensure all safety measures and guidelines are adhered to.”



BRIT Awards 2021 takes place on May 11th.



