Salman Khan fans are in love with the actor’s action packed avatar in the trailer of ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ which was unveiled today. As soon as a glimpse of the film was revealed, fans started trending #RadheTrailer on Twitter. From calling Salman Khan’s entry as ‘dhamakedaar’ to lauding his chemistry with Disha Patani – fans are showering the trailer with a lot of love.