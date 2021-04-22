Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue In Critical Condition After Shooting

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue In Critical Condition After Shooting

R&B singer/rapper Baby Blue from the group Pretty Ricky is reportedly in critical condition after being shot during an attempted robbery. A video of the immediate aftermath of the shooting was posted on social media. Baby Blue Shot During Attempted Robbery The incident took place at Sparez Bowling Alley in Davie, Fla. Pretty Ricky member […]

