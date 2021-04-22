JUST IN: Only One Senator Votes Against Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act

The U.S. Senate just passed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes bill in a bipartisan vote of 94-1. The one outlier in the vote to pass a bill designed to limit the sharp increase in hate crimes towards Asian and Pacific-Island Americans? Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, whose vote against an anti-hate crimes bill may one day be […]Full Article
