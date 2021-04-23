Former President George W. Bush wrote in Condoleezza Rice on his 2020 ballot, he revealed in an interview with People magazine. Rice served as Secretary of State from 2005 to 2009, during Bush’s second term in office. Bush also said that he told her about his vote, but she had no interest in following in […]Full Article
George W. Bush Wrote in Condoleezza Rice on His 2020 Ballot
