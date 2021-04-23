Manoj Bajpayee on his birthday plans

Riding on the success of his OTT shows and films, Manoj Bajpayee is now busy shooting for his next in Uttarakhand. The actor, who turns a year older today, will be celebrating his birthday in the hills once again. “Fortunately, right after I came out of the Covid-19 infection and quarantine, I had to leave for Uttarakhand to shoot for a film, which is being directed by Ram Reddy. So yes, when I am talking to you, I am here, in Uttarakhand, shooting all nights,” he shares.