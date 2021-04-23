Akshay Kumar roped in for Dostana 2?

Akshay Kumar roped in for Dostana 2?

Mid-Day

Published

Last week, Collin DCunhas directorial venture was in the news after Kartik Aaryan was dropped from the film, starring Janhvi Kapoor and television actor Lakshya. Considering Kumar has several films lined up, including Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey, he will have to squeeze in Dostana 2 in his busy date diary.

Full Article