Last week, Collin DCunhas directorial venture was in the news after Kartik Aaryan was dropped from the film, starring Janhvi Kapoor and television actor Lakshya. Considering Kumar has several films lined up, including Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey, he will have to squeeze in Dostana 2 in his busy date diary.Full Article
Akshay Kumar roped in for Dostana 2?
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Dostana 2 | Karan Johar REQUESTS AKshay Kumar For Help After Kartik Aaryan's Exit!
Bollywood NOW
Dostana 2 Casting Update: Reports say that Karan Johas has no actors left to cast except Akshay Kumar after Kartik Aaryan's exit...