Harmony Korine Presents The Gucci Beloved Talk Show

Harry Styles and guests...



For all the Gucci fans out there looking for a late night fix, Alessandro Michele has conceptualised a star studded late-night talk show to curb your cravings. Helmed by The Late Late Show's very own James Corden and lensed by house regular Harmony Korine with a host of celebrity guests and leading with the brand's favourite Harry Styles of course.



Head to toe in the most glam Gucci looks, Harry & Co. showcase the bags of the season from the late night hot seat. A patent black Jackie 1961 bag for Harry, a Dionysys for Dakota, a monogrammed Jackie 1961 for Sienna Miller, Diane Keaton sports a Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag, while Awkwafina and Serena Williams both showcase iterations of the GG Marmont bags.



Check out the Gucci talk show below, where Corden asks each guest which bag do you hold the most beloved?







