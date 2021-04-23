Tom Jones Says He Was Taught To Boo Churchill As A Child

"My father never forgave him!"



*Tom Jones* has revealed that he was taught to boo Winston Churchill as a child.



The Welsh singer appeared on *Radio 4's Today programme* this morning - April 23rd - discussing his new album *'Surrounded By Time*'.



Out now, it's the first project Tom has released since his wife died of cancer five years ago, an event that left a profound mark on him.



During the interview, Tom Jones reveals that grief almost prevented him singing, and that he sought therapy in the United States to deal with it.



The song 'Talking Reality Television Blues' finds him using his speaking voice, and the lyrics carry a clear political message.



Discussing his own relationship with Donald Trump, Tom Jones recalls performing at Trump's casinos in Atlantic City.



Pressed on his political roots, Tom discussed his upbringing as the son of the Welsh miner, and the controversial impact *Winston Churchill had on those communities*.



“Growing up in Wales... because of the strike in the 1920s, my father never forgave him. So when I was a kid we used to go to the movies, he’d come up on the news reel… we were taught to boo Churchill and hooray Attlee.”



He doesn't, however, want to become a political figure. “That’s why the vote is always private,” he said. “I wouldn’t want people to follow me due to my status as an entertainer. For me, as a singer, I’m here to entertain.”



Find the show archived on iPlayer *HERE.*



- - -



