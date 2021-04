Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Mittra is all set to make a mega-series on Ma Yoga Laxmi. He has acquired the rights of British author Rashid Maxwell’s best-seller book ‘The Only Life: Osho, Laxmi and a Journey of the Heart’ on Bhagwan Rajneesh’s first secretary who was upstaged by her own controversial protégé Ma Sheela and later ostracised and banished.