Tahira Kashyap Khurrana celebrates World Book Day with a hopeful message

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana celebrates World Book Day with a hopeful message

Mid-Day

Published

Author, filmmaker and influencer, Tahira has been advocating for women empowerment through various means. Authored multiple books like `Cracking The Code: My Journey in Bollywood`, `Souled Out` and `The 12 Commandments of Being a woman`, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana demonstrates stories of varied backgrounds.

Full Article