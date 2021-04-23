Heron Preston Celebrates Contemporary American Classicism For Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein culture...



Since his announcement as creative consultant for Calvin Klein two weeks ago, Heron Preston and the CK team have taken advantage of the media buzz with the unveiling of a star studded campaign, a year in the making.



Delving deep into the Calvin Klein archives, Preston has produced a collection of elevated, contemporary essentialism. In the pursuit of wardrobe defining simplicity, Heron Preston for Calvin Klein consists of subtle raised ribbed cotton that almost looks 3D, a special interior and exterior branding element, soft shaded denim in iconic Klein-colours such as 'Chalk' and 'Rinse Blue' and simple silhouettes with precise, sexy cuts. Preston leaves a defining mark with his signature orange hue carefully an strategically stitched throughout the collection. The result is new American classicism thatis synonymous with the Calvin Klein brand.



World renowned for an generation defining, audacious take on wardrobe staples since its conception in 1968, Calvin Klein has remained at the heart of American culture for almost 50 years.



"I just wanted to find a universal language that speaks to a global audience" says Preston in a statement from the brand. "One that doesn't alienate but rather invites you in this world of simplicity, removing complexity and allowing you to discover your own style through the comfort and support of the garments."



Described as a "reawakening for the brand" by Global Chief Merchant Jacob Jordan, Preston's "collaboration 2.0" reshapes while still "fully embracing and respecting Calvin Klein's culture, experience and history" says Preston.





Heron Preson for Calvin Klein is available from today in store and at calvinklein.co.uk







- - -



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.



Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine