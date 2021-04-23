Louis Vuitton Announces BTS As House Ambassadors

Virgil + BTS...



Pop sensations and fashion icons BTS have been announced as house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton.



Following discussions with Virgil Abloh where the South Korean band shared creative visions and ideas with the Men's Artistic Director Abloh said "I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today. I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can't wait to share all the very exciting projects we're working on."



"Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us. We are excited for our upcoming projects with Virgil Abloh," said BTS of the announcement.



