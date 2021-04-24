According to Fox News, the disturbing allegations are included in private proceedings between Spacey, and Media Rights Capital (MRC). The company reportedly sued him in 2019, seeking millions in damages.Full Article
Kevin Spacey allegedly groped `House of Cards` production assistant
