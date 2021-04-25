Price first went under the knife in 1998 and has had 12 breast augmentation surgeries over the years. In 2015, she removed all of her implants and returned to her natural breast size for the first time in 16 years.Full Article
Katie Price to reveal all about her cosmetic surgeries in documentary
