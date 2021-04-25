Ringo Starr Hails John Lennon As "One Of The Greats"

During a heartwarming Listening Party...



*Ringo Starr* hailed *John Lennon* as "one of the greats" during a heartwarming Listening Party.



The social media project explored a true icon last night - April 24th - toasting 50 years of ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’.



The first solo album released by John Lennon, it features Yoko Ono, bass player Klaus Voormann, and Ringo Starr on drums.



*The genial percussionist* took part in the Listening Party, and his comments on the record - which includes famous tracks such as 'Instant Karma' and 'Cold Turkey' - went viral.



Calling the Beatles icon "one of the greats", Ringo then called him “a brilliant artist and a brilliant man” during the Listening Party.



Ringo wrote: “It’s so incredible, the emotion on this record, just mind blowing. The sparseness of the band, the force of John Lennon. That’s why he’s one of the greats.”



Discussing Lennon's vocal performances, he said: “John always wanted a lot of echo on his voice. He had a great voice and when he was singing, he gave all of that. I don’t feel personally he was insecure about his voice. Everybody wants to be someone else, to be different.”



Check out a few tweets below.







Peace & Love everyone! Great to join #TimsTwitterListeningParty. It's so incredible, the emotion on this record, just mind blowing. The sparseness of the band, the force of @JohnLennon. That's why he's one of the greats. This record proves it more than most Peace & Love pic.twitter.com/bHqICStpsH



— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) April 24, 2021







It is an incredibly cool record. It's a beautiful record and he was a beautiful man and I'm privileged to feel he was my friend. Great to be a part of #PlasticOnoBand #TimsTwitterListeningParty Peace and Love! pic.twitter.com/2GOFbl3fzs



— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) April 24, 2021



Find the full Listening Party *HERE.*



