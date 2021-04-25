Good news for American tourists missing Parisian cafes and German castles: those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to visit the European Union this summer, according to a report by The New York Times. Americans have been banned from nonessential travel to the EU for over a year due to the […]Full Article
JUST IN: Americans Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19 Can Visit Europe This Summer
Mediaite0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Americans have spent more than $1,900 upgrading their outdoor spaces over the last year
SWNS STUDIO
Three-quarters of American homeowners said their outdoor space was indispensable during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new..
More coverage
CDC Updates Guidance for Americans Who Have Been Fully Vaccinated
Wibbitz Top Stories
CDC Updates Guidance for Americans, Who Have Been Fully Vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..
6am-2021-03-16
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN