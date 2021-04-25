JUST IN: Americans Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19 Can Visit Europe This Summer

JUST IN: Americans Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19 Can Visit Europe This Summer

Mediaite

Published

Good news for American tourists missing Parisian cafes and German castles: those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to visit the European Union this summer, according to a report by The New York Times. Americans have been banned from nonessential travel to the EU for over a year due to the […]

Full Article