Chloe Zhao is only the second woman in the history of the Academy Awards to win this particular laurel. She won it for her film Nomadland.Full Article
Chloe Zhao becomes second woman to bag Oscar for Best Direction
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chloe Zhao wins Best Director Oscar
Bang Media International Limited
Chloe Zhao made history when she won Best Director at the Academy Awards on Sunday (25.04.21), making her the first woman of colour..
-
Chloe Zhao makes history with Oscars win
IndiaTimes
-
Chloé Zhao makes history as the first woman of color — and second woman overall — to win the Oscar for best director
USATODAY.com
-
Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao and 'Ma Rainey's' Makeup and Hairstyling Team Score Historic Wins
AceShowbiz
-
Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao Becomes First Woman of Color to Win an Oscar for Best Director
Mediaite
More coverage
The Incredible Journey of Chloé Zhao and Other Reasons to Celebrate Diversity at the Oscars
The Wrap
For those who still think the glass is half-empty, I see it filling up
I remember the first time I met Chloé Zhao. She..